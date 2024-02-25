Explosion At Indian Fireworks Factory Kills 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi, India: At least four people were killed after an explosion occurred at a fireworks factory on Sunday, in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

The accident occurred at a fireworks factory in the town of Bharwari, where more than five people were injured and are now undergoing treatment, Indian police officials said.

At least ten people were killed, and nine others were seriously injured on Feb. 18, as a result of an explosion that occurred at a fireworks factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Explosions in factories are among the frequent incidents in India, due to non-compliance with safety conditions.