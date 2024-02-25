(MENAFN) In a parliamentary session on Thursday, Matthias Moosdorf, a member of the German Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee, cautioned against nations relying solely on military force in their dealings with Moscow, warning of historical parallels. As German lawmakers were set to approve a resolution urging increased weapons support for Kiev, Moosdorf stressed that those who engage with Russia militarily risk suffering defeats akin to historical events like Napoleon's in 1812 or Nazi Germany's in 1945.



Moosdorf, affiliated with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, aimed to draw attention to historical lessons as Germany faces ongoing "brazen demands" for supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. These missiles, with a range of up to 500 kilometers and bunker-penetrating capabilities, have been a subject of contention. While Ukraine formally requested them in May, the German government, under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed reluctance, citing concerns about potential escalation and the proximity of the conflict to Russia's borders.



The lawmaker's historical references underscore the complexities and risks associated with military involvement in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The debate within the German parliament highlights the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and avoiding actions that could exacerbate tensions and draw Germany deeper into the conflict.





