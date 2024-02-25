Azimut Attends the Dubai international boat show 2024

(MENAFN- SCULATI and PARTNERS) For the 2024 Dubai International Boat Show, Azimut reveals the S7, the sport yacht with a green soul, to the Middle East public for the first time. The latest addition to the S Series, the S7 is a high-style motor yacht with a sporty and sustainable soul that was born from the collaboration between the yacht designer Alberto Mancini and the creative boutique Yachtique - the design hub within the Azimut|Benetti Group. This 22-meter yacht is part of Azimut's Low Emission Yacht family thanks to the technological research carried out by the R&D Department. The advanced naval architecture and the optimized hull lines, designed in collaboration with P.L. Ausonio Naval Architecture combined with the extremely efficient propulsion composed of three Volvo IPS engines, allow a reduction in consumption and CO2 emissions of up to 30% at the most common speeds compared to a boat of the same weight and size with a traditional hard-chine hull and centerline.



Alongside the S7, the Fly Series will be represented by the Fly 53 and the Fly 68. Both models feature exterior lines by Alberto Mancini, who incorporates a sporty appearance and slender geometries into every design.



Azimut's exceptional line up for the Dubai International Boat Show includes also the S6 and the Grande 27M, a yacht that stands out for its generous volumes and on-board comfort made possible thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber.







