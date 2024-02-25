Participants Of Istanbul Conference On Decolonization: Awakening Of The Renaissance Address Letter To French President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of the international conference on "Decolonization:
Awakening of the Renaissance" in Istanbul, Turkiye have addressed a
letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the letter, they expressed their deep concern over the
colonial yoke of the peoples of Polynesia, Corsica, Melanesia, the
Caribbean and the Antilles, Azernews reports.
The letter emphasizes that after the signing of the Charter of
the United Nations (UN) in 1945, the international norms of
self-governance began to develop thanks to the review by the UN
General Assembly of the conditions required for self-determination
and decolonization. It is noted that relevant resolutions were
adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1946-1960 and a global
consensus on these international principles emerged. In 1960, the
process was accelerated by the adoption of the historic declaration
on decolonization (Resolution No. 1514), followed by Resolution No.
1541. These developments gave an impetus to the independence
movement of countries in colonial territories.
It is further pointed out that although 64 years have passed
since the adoption of the above-mentioned historic resolution, the
peoples of Polynesia, Corsica, Melanesia, the Caribbean and the
Antilles are still subjected to new manifestations of
colonialism.
The letter notes that the main goal of the Baku Initiative
Group, which was established as an international non-governmental
organization in 2023, is to support the fight against colonialism
and neocolonialism.
Numerous international conferences organized by the Baku
Initiative Group exposed ample firsthand information by
independence supporters and nationalists of Polynesia, Corsica,
Melanesia, the Caribbean and the Antilles about discrimination in
employment, housing, exploitation of natural resource and other
areas, including mass emigration organized under the auspices of
the French government.
For example:
- The deliberate implementation of a poor economic development
strategy in certain countries, which involves excessive food
dependence of the population (more than 80 percent of food products
come from France) and a high cost of living to meet the interests
of French monopolies; poverty (50 percent of the population of
French Guiana lives below the poverty line), mass unemployment and
all kinds of abuses (violence, arms and drug trafficking) in order
to seriously jeopardize the future of these territories;
- Non-ratification of Convention No. 169 of 1989 on Indigenous
and Tribal Peoples related to Guyana;
- The institutions of French cultural hegemony, the gradual
disappearance of local languages and the application of a policy of
assimilation to our children, which involves the teaching of the
French school curriculum to our children and does not correspond to
the history, geography, culture and the future ambitions of our
peoples;
- Land grabbing (90 percent of French Guiana belongs to the
French state), control over millions of square kilometers of our
Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) (which makes France the second
biggest sea power in the world with 11 million square kilometers of
EEZ) and decades of a policy of deportation of our youth to France
for settlement colonization of Guadeloupe and Martinique, which has
greatly contributed to an unprecedented demographic crisis and the
plundering of natural resources;
- The creation of a two-tier colonial justice system that
criminalizes all resistance movements and protects bribe-takers
(chlordecone poisoning in Martinique and Guadeloupe and the arrest
of young people fighting against land occupation, creation of
exclusive jurisdictions for the Corsicans in order to try them
without recognizing their status as political prisoners and
conditions of their imprisonment);
- An "empty chair"policy since Polynesia was re-incorporated
into the list of countries to be decolonized;
- Use of the territories from the Indo-Pacific zone (Polynesia,
New Caledonia), as well as the Caribbean-American zone (French
Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe) and Corsica (Solenzara base) as
military bases for war preparations without any consultation with
local peoples whatsoever;
- Failure to comply with the decolonization process initiated
under the Noumea Accord, thus holding an illegal referendum and
reducing the number of voters.
It was also emphasized that, realizing their responsibility to
history and their own peoples, representatives of the organizations
of Polynesia, Corsica, Melanesia, the Caribbean and the Antilles,
the last colonies of France, as well as the Baku Initiative Group,
demanded that President Macron prevent the actions of the French
government against international rules and practices.
"We emphasize the need to establish an international expert
group under the auspices of UNESCO and immediately send it to the
relevant territories to prepare a report on the state of the
cultural and religious heritage of local peoples."
"We call on the French government to request the dispatch of a
special OSCE mission in order to study the situation in the fields
of environment, economy, human rights and rights of indigenous
peoples on the ground."
"At a time when the humanity is faced with the implications of
global warming and unprecedented dangers that threaten the future,
we ask you (President Macron - ed.) to respect the provisions of
the UN Charter and the International Covenant on Civil and
Political Rights," the letter says.
Organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the conference on
"Decolonization: Awakening of the Renaissance" brought together 50
representatives from 13 countries and four international
organizations. The majority of conference participants represent
overseas territories that are still French colonies.
Representatives of independence movements and nationalist
movements from Caribbean islands, French colonies in South America,
the Pacific and Indian Oceans, French overseas territories - New
Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and
Guadeloupe, as well as all other stakeholders, drew attention to
the facts related to the consequences of the French state's
colonial policies in their countries.
Note that Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023,
by participants of the "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The BIG launched its
office in Baku on October 21, 2023.
