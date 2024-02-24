Health Ministries Of Belarus, Zimbabwe Thrash Out Cooperation Plans

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A delegation of the Healthcare Ministry of Belarus took part in
the first meeting of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent
Commission on Cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of
the Healthcare Ministry, Azernews reports, citing
BelTa.
The delegation was led by Deputy Healthcare Minister Boris
Androsyuk and included Belpharmprom Director General Oleg Sakhno,
Deputy Director of the Center for Examinations and Tests in
Healthcare Marina Zlotnikova, and other experts.
According to the press service, the negotiations in Harare covered
a wide range of matters in medicine and pharmaceutics.
“Belarus' delegation visited the Ministry of Health and Child
Care of Zimbabwe and met with Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora.
During the meeting the parties discussed and finalized the
memorandum of interaction between the health ministries. The
experts also considered signing a memorandum of understanding
between the Center for Examinations and Tests in Healthcare of
Belarus and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe. Such a
document will facilitate a broader access of Belarusian
pharmaceuticals to the Zimbabwean market. The parties also explored
ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in healthcare and
pharmaceuticals,” said Boris Androsyuk.
The minister of health and child care of Zimbabwe expressed strong
interest in purchasing Belarus' medical products. Therefore, he was
given a catalog of medical products and medications produced in
Belarus.
The business forum“Expanding Horizons: Dynamic Solutions for
Economic Development” resulted in the signing of a memorandum
between Belpharmprom and the Zimbabwean company Graniteside
Chemicals (PVT) Ltd. The document provides for cooperation in
registration and supply of Belarusian medicines to Zimbabwe.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.