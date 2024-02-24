Health Ministries Of Belarus, Zimbabwe Thrash Out Cooperation Plans

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A delegation of the Healthcare Ministry of Belarus took part in the first meeting of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry, Azernews reports, citing BelTa.

The delegation was led by Deputy Healthcare Minister Boris Androsyuk and included Belpharmprom Director General Oleg Sakhno, Deputy Director of the Center for Examinations and Tests in Healthcare Marina Zlotnikova, and other experts.