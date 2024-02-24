Industry Minister Attests Foodstuffs Availability In Markets At Lower Cost Compared To Prior Years

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, reiterated that there is no shortage of food items in various stores at reasonable prices, especially before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.During a tour of markets and stores in Amman to monitor prices and the availability of goods, Shamali confirmed that the Kingdom's stock of basic food items is sufficient, pointing out that their supply continues normally despite the obstacles to maritime shipping due to the repercussions of the events in Bab Al-Mandab."There is no shortage of any product, whether local or imported," he said, noting that there are various options for each product, which allows the consumer to compare between one product and another.He stressed that vegetables are available at lower prices than they were in the same period of previous years, pointing out that the supply of local garlic to the central vegetable market has begun at competitive prices, which has alleviated price hikes.He indicated that the consumption of garlic is not large, as the actual daily need ranges between 10 and 12 tons, while about 15 tons are supplied to the central vegetable market.Shamali highlighted his belief that there are a variety of meat substitutes available, giving consumers additional choices given the high cost of chilled meat as a result of the Bab Al-Mandab incidents, which forced modifications in shipping routes."The private sector is a source of pride for the world in its distinguished performance and high level of responsibility, especially in times of crisis, as it has proven its ability to provide various goods and products in the local market," he said.