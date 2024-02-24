NTPC-REL's Chhattargarh Solar Project Begins Commercial Operations

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Feb 24 (KNN)

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC-REL) has officially launched its inaugural solar venture in Chhattargarh, Rajasthan, announcing the commencement of commercial operations with a capacity of 70 MW on Wednesday.

This achievement propels the installed capacity of the NTPC Group to an impressive 73,958 MW.

Currently, NTPC-REL is actively engaged in 17 projects, collectively boasting a capacity exceeding 6,000 MW. Consequently, the NTPC Group's total operational capacity in renewable energy now stands at 3,448 MW.

The Chhattargarh Solar project is slated to reach its full capacity of 150 MW and is projected to be fully operational by March 2024. Secured under SECI-Tranche:III, the primary beneficiary of this initiative is the state of Rajasthan.

Designed to generate an estimated 370 million units of energy annually, sufficient to power 60,000 households, the project also promises substantial environmental benefits.

It is anticipated to curtail 3 lakhs tons of CO2 emissions annually and conserve 1,000 MMTPA of water, an amount adequate for over 5,000 households per year.

CEO (NGEL), Mohit Bhargava, along with other officials, marked this momentous occasion.

(KNN Bureau)