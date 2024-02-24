'Captivating Chat...': Gautam Adani Meets Uber CEO At Breakfast, Hints At Future Collaborations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, currently on a visit to India, met with Indian business magnate Gautam Adani, signaling potential future collaborations between Uber and the Adani Group.

Taking to social media, Adani wrote: "Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia."

The meeting between Khosrowshahi and Adani, held over breakfast, was characterised as "absolutely terrific" by the Uber CEO.

According to him, his firm is committed to hastening India's shift to electric vehicles (EVs), in line with the nation's rapidly expanding green and renewable energy industry.

Reacting to Adani's post, Khosrowshahi wrote on X: "An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over delicious breakfast about India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs - looking forward to take our partnership to the next level."

With the goal of achieving 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027, the Adani Group has pledged a large investment of over $100 billion over the next ten years to support India's green energy transformation.