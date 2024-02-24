Kuwait Forum Honors Arab Scout Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti forum kicked off Saturday to honor Arab male and female scout leaders, with the participation of 19 countries.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji, head of Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association and Arab scout organization, said the forum coinciding with celebrations of the Kuwaiti national days was held in honoring of a galaxy of scout leaders who have contributed to upgrading Arab scout over years.

The gathering witnessed a meeting of the Arab federation of scouts and guides that issued some recommendations in favor of scout movement.

The forum was organized by Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association in cooperation with Arab federation of scouts and guides. (end)

