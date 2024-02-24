Somali Army Kills 30 Al-Shabaab Militants In Lower Shabelle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The Somali army has killed 30 militants of Al-Shabaab group in a military operation, carried out in collaboration with international partners in the Lower Shabelle region, according to local reports.

The Somali army launched the operation early Saturday by targeting an area where Al-Sabaab militants were gathering, and seized weapons and ammunition from them, the Somali news agency reported.

The army and international partners also killed several Al-Shabaab leaders in a military operation in Farah-Adan in Harardhere district in Mudug region last night, the agency said. (end)

