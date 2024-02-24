Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Set The Temperature Soaring With ‘The Crew’ Teaser

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The trailer of 'The Crew' starring Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which was unveiled on Saturday, promises to be a laugh riot.

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti took to Instagram to share glimpse of the teaser of the film, which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is slated to release in theatres on March 29.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Kareena and Kriti captioned the teaser:“Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapman aapke liye bahot garm hone wala hai.”

The clip begins with a cabin crew giving safety instructions on a flight. It also shows how Kareena's character is tired of the same life since the last six months. However, the trio then seems to go on a mission, but with a dollop of comedy.

A line that catches the attention of the viewers is when Tabu tells Kareena that what she is putting is a“foundation” and not a“time-machine".

The teaser also has a revamped version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' playing. The original track was from the 1993 film 'Khal Nayak', picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

'The Crew' tells the story of three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.