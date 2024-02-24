Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge, To Open On February 25 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu, a monumental cable-stayed bridge connecting the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island, on Sunday. Built with a staggering cost of approximately Rs 980 crore, this engineering marvel stretches over 2.32 kilometres, making it the longest of its kind in India.

The Sudarshan Setu stands out not only for its remarkable length but also for its distinctive design elements. Adorning the footpath are verses from the revered Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna, paying homage to the spiritual significance of the region. Moreover, the bridge integrates sustainable technology with solar panels installed along the upper sections of the footpath, capable of generating one megawatt of electricity.

This significant infrastructure development is poised to revolutionize transportation, particularly for devotees journeying between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Previously reliant on boat transport, pilgrims can now traverse the distance swiftly and conveniently. Beyond its functional purpose, the Sudarshan Setu promises to emerge as a prominent tourist attraction, enriching the allure of Devbhumi Dwarka.

The Sudarshan Setu's aesthetic appeal is equally striking, characterized by steel pylons and cables arranged in an eye-catching fan-like pattern. This architectural marvel has captured the nation's attention, swiftly establishing itself as an iconic landmark in Dwarka. By providing a direct link between the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, formerly accessible only by boat, the bridge significantly reduces travel time and enhances accessibility for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Key Specifications:

* Bridge Type: Cable-stayed bridge with steel pylons arranged in a fan configuration.

* Deck Composition: Composite steel-reinforced concrete.

* Width: Total width of 27.2 meters (89 ft), featuring two lanes in each direction and 2.5 meters (8 ft) wide footpaths on both sides.

* Solar Panels: Installed atop the footpath shade with a capacity of 1 MW.

* Total Length: 2,320 meters (7,612 ft), making it the longest cable-stayed bridge in India.

* Spans: Consists of three spans, including a 500-meter-long middle span, the longest in India, and six additional spans with lengths ranging from 50 to 500 meters.

* Approaches: Approach bridges on Okha and Beyt Dwarka sides measure 770 meters and 650 meters respectively.

* Pylon Details: Supported by two A-shaped composite pylons standing at a height of 129.985 meters, with a radius of 300 meters leaning in the backspan up to 22 meters from the centre of the pylon.

* Road Length: The total length of the road connected by the bridge is 2.8 kilometres (9,186 ft).