'Thodi Thodi Aati Hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir, Sarfaraz Khan's Banter In Ranchi Via Stump Mic Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the ongoing fourth Test match at the JCA Cricket Stadium Complex, Ranchi, an amusing exchange between England spinner Shoaib Bashir and Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan was captured by the stump mic, adding a touch of humour to the intense cricket action on Saturday.

The light-hearted incident occurred amidst England's first innings batting, with Shoaib Bashir taking his place at the crease while Sarfaraz Khan fielded nearby. In a jesting manner, Sarfaraz Khan remarked to Bashir that he doesn't know Hindi. However, the response he received from the England youngster was unexpected and comical – Bashir humorously claimed to have a bit of knowledge of Hindi, expressing himself in the language.

The banter unfolded as follows:

Sarfaraz Khan: Isko to Hindi nahi aati hain (He doesn't know Hindi)

Shoaib Bashir: Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi (I know a little bit of Hindi)

Shoaib Bashir, born to Pakistani parents who migrated to England before his birth, made his international debut for England during the second Test in Hyderabad. His journey to the Indian subcontinent was marked by a brief hiccup due to visa issues, which delayed his arrival from Dubai, where the England team was in training.

Bashir's presence in the playing XI fluctuated during the series. He was initially dropped to accommodate Mark Wood for the Rajkot Test but later returned to the team after Rehan Ahmed was sidelined from the remaining matches due to personal reasons.

The lighthearted exchange between Bashir and Sarfaraz added a moment of levity to the competitive atmosphere of Test cricket. As players engage in friendly banter on the field, it highlights the camaraderie and sportsmanship that characterize the spirit of the game.

