COP29 In Azerbaijan Attests Nation's Might To Solve Climate Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan demonstrates the country's
commitment to addressing global concerns related to climate change,
Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Azad
Jafarli, during the closure of the Baku module of the certification
program Sustainable Horticulture Systems, Azernews reports.
Jafarli underlined that Azerbaijan is actively engaged in the
worldwide fight against environmental dangers, with a focus on
environmental protection and the implementation of novel
initiatives such as Smart Cities and Smart Villages.
''Horticulture exhibitions also make a significant contribution
to combating the effects of climate change, which is in line with
the country's government's goals and commitments to environmental
protection,'' he said.
"The agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is actively developing,
and the share of agriculture in the country's GDP is growing. It
amounted to 5.5 percent in 2023, compared to 4.8 percent in 2022,"
he added.
Meanwhile, an Italian-Azerbaijani Horticulture Exhibition was
organized as part of the conclusion of the Baku module of the
Sustainable Horticulture Systems certification program given
jointly by ADA University and Bologna University.
About 20 Italian and Azerbaijani companies working in the field
of horticulture took part in the exhibition, held for the first
time on the initiative of ADA University and the Italian exhibition
McFruit, with the organizational support of the Italian-Azerbaijani
Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), Caspian Agro, and the Agency for
Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO).
