JHCO Dispatches Aid Flight To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Thursday dispatched an aid flight to Gaza, carrying medical supplies as part of Jordan's efforts to support the health sector in the besieged strip.

The aid, a joint effort facilitated by JHCO in partnership with Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and the Foreign Ministry, and co-sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), will enter through the Rafah crossing in Egypt to Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli highlighted the organisation's approach to adjusting priorities based on continuous updates on the deteriorating situation on the ground.

In response to Royal directives, the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Gaza, sparing no effort to alleviate their suffering, Shibli said, emphasising ongoing efforts to send additional aid in the coming days.



Jordan, to date, has dispatched 55 aircraft carrying medical, food and relief supplies to Gaza, Petra added.

The JHCO continues to accept cash donations through JHCO's accounts at Bank Al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and the organisation's website.