Jordan, Canada Discuss Developmental Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on Thursday discussed with Canadian Minister of Development Ahmed Hassan the development cooperation programme within the framework of the strategy to support the Middle East.

Tawqan thanked the Canadian government for its ongoing support of developmental priorities in the Kingdom, within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and its executive programme for the years 2023-2025, including vocational and technical education, basic education, economic development, women's empowerment and easing the burden of hosting Syrian refugees, according to a Planning Ministry's statement,

The meeting finalised arrangements related to announcing a package of development projects that will be implemented by several institutions to support developmental priorities during 2024-2025, with a value of approximately CAD95 million. These projects cover sectors such as education, environment, energy, digitisation, innovation, and women's economic empowerment, the statement said.



Among the new projects supported by Canada are the Marine Conservation Support Project in Aqaba, a teacher training programme, a project to support the strategic plan for the education sector, a vocational and technical education transformation project, and a project to promote sustainable energy and economic development.

The two sides underlined the importance of ongoing international support for the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis, aiming to assist the Jordanian government in providing basic services to refugees and host communities.

Hassan said that the new Canadian aid package to the Kingdom would support important projects within the executive programme of the EMV.



He commended Jordan's role in the region, especially regarding the hosting of Syrian refugees.

He affirmed Canada's commitment to continue supporting the developmental priorities of the Kingdom, given the distinguished relations between the two countries at all levels, especially in the fields of education, vocational and technical training, and women's economic empowerment, according to the statement.