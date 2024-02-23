(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Union Coop Achieves 33% Emiratization by 2023's Close, with 72% in Leadership Roles







Dubai, UAE: Union Coop's CEO, Mohamed Al Hashemi, proudly announces that the cooperative has achieved an Emiratization rate of 33% by the end of 2023, marking one of the highest rates within the private sector. This milestone underscores Union Coop's steadfast commitment to its strategic plan aimed at enhancing Emiratization rates and fostering national talent to spearhead the organization's future endeavors.

Al Hashemi further reveals that the Emiratization rate for senior leadership positions has surged to over 72% within Union Coop by 2024. This notable achievement reflects the cooperative's substantial progress in attracting local talent. Among the distinguished recruits are Shamma Almemari, renowned for her extensive expertise in human resources management across private, government, and banking sectors, Ahmed Alzarooni, boasting over 19 years of experience in real estate and commercial center management, and Hend AlHarfi, with more than 20 years of proficiency in asset and property management across government and semi-governmental entities.

Currently, Union Coop boasts 329 Emirati citizens employed across various divisions, departments, and branches, highlighting the pivotal role of Emiratization as a strategic imperative. The cooperative's board of directors has consistently prioritized Emiratization, regularly reviewing progress during meetings with executive management to bolster Emiratization rates across all sectors and departments. The overarching goal is to devise innovative strategies and solutions that not only provide gainful employment to Emirati citizens but also enrich the national economy and positions them as leaders in the crucial retail sector.

Union Coop is actively engaged in attracting national talent from diverse backgrounds to fulfill positions across targeted professions. This endeavor is aimed at realizing the career aspirations of local talent and fostering an inclusive work environment within the cooperative's integrated system.

Emiratization at Union Coop transcends conventional paradigms, focusing on leveraging diverse skill sets to support the national Emiratization agenda and uphold its societal responsibility of empowering citizens and offering opportunities to young nationals, thus contributing significantly to their employability.