Gold Set For Weekly Gain

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gold prices inched higher on Friday and were on track for their first weekly rise in three, as a broadly weaker U.S. dollar and growing tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,025.7 per ounce, as of 0411 GMT, and has gained 0.7% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,035.3 per ounce.
Markets are currently pricing in a 62% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot platinum was down 0.4% at $898.05 per ounce and palladium fell 0.2% to $965.69. Silver gained 0.2% to $22.78 per ounce, but was down 2.6% so far in the week.
MENAFN23022024000212011056ID1107891121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.