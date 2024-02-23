Justice Ministry Powers Delegate To Judicial-Legal Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Many of the responsibilities carried out by the Justice Ministry
in organizing the work of the courts are transferred to the
Judicial-Legal Council, Azernews reports.
This was discussed and recommended to the parliament in the
proposed amendments to the "On Courts and Judges" law, which was
debated in today's session of the National Assembly.
According to the draft, the powers transferred to the
Judicial-Legal Council include conducting court statistics,
organizing workload in the courts, ensuring the labor and social
rights of judges, taking measures to comply with execution and
labor discipline in the courts, examining the organization of work
in the first and appellate instance courts in these areas,
temporarily assigning the duties of the chairman and deputy
chairman positions to one of the judges of that court when they
become vacant, transferring the judges of the first-instance courts
to another court with their consent, granting them leave, approving
the structure and staffing table of the apparatus of those
courts.
