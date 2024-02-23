Justice Ministry Powers Delegate To Judicial-Legal Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Many of the responsibilities carried out by the Justice Ministry in organizing the work of the courts are transferred to the Judicial-Legal Council, Azernews reports.

This was discussed and recommended to the parliament in the proposed amendments to the "On Courts and Judges" law, which was debated in today's session of the National Assembly.

According to the draft, the powers transferred to the Judicial-Legal Council include conducting court statistics, organizing workload in the courts, ensuring the labor and social rights of judges, taking measures to comply with execution and labor discipline in the courts, examining the organization of work in the first and appellate instance courts in these areas, temporarily assigning the duties of the chairman and deputy chairman positions to one of the judges of that court when they become vacant, transferring the judges of the first-instance courts to another court with their consent, granting them leave, approving the structure and staffing table of the apparatus of those courts.