In Mykolaiv Region, Russians Shell Village In Halytsynivka Community In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at a settlement in the Halytsynivska community in the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported on Facebook by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"On the morning of February 23, at 4:55 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at a settlement in the Halytsynivska community. There are no casualties," the statement reads.
On February 22, at 8:12, 8:20, and 9:25 a.m., artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and Ochakiv. There were no casualties.
Also, yesterday at 5:32 p.m., 7:07 p.m., and at night on February 23, at 2:14 a.m., Russians shelled the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.
As reported, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, said that Russians shell Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities three to four times a day.
