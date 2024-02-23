US May Confiscate Assets Of Russian Oligarchs Worth USD 700 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, the United States unveiled a series of new sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime over the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by the US Department of Justice.

The ministry said that the Southern District of New York court had filed charges against three people, including oligarch Andriy Kostin, who is under sanctions, and arrested two of his intermediaries. The United States also filed a lawsuit to confiscate two luxury condominiums in Miami, located in the Ritz Carlton hotel, worth USD 2.5 million, owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Perevalov.

A new indictment was also announced against businessman Vladislav Osipov in a bank fraud case in connection with the operation of a 255-foot luxury yacht Motor Yacht Tango owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

"Sanctioned oligarch

Andrey Kostin and his co-defendants flouted U.S.

sanctions to support his exceptionally lavish

lifestyle," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, "Through complex schemes involving shell companies and illicit transactions, Kostin and his associates

allegedly

laundered funds

and illegally made transactions with U.S. currency for the maintenance and enhancement of Kostin's superyachts

and luxury Aspen home,

blatantly

disregarding U.S. law."

UK announces newagainst Russia

These measures were initiated by the US Department of Justice's KleptoCapture working group, which was established in March 2022 to track the capital of Russian oligarchs in connection with the war.

According to US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the task force has filed 70 criminal charges against individuals and five charges against companies, and has ordered the seizure or confiscation of assets worth about USD 700 million.