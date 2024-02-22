(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Polish-American biochemist Casimir Funk's 140th birthday.

According to the description, Funk was among the first to discover and introduce the concept of vitamins and essential nutrients needed for human health Funk grew up in Poland, and after finishing high school, he travelled to Switzerland to study biology and chemistry.“At just 20 years old, Funk received his PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Bern and began working at various research institutions across Europe,” the description added Read: Google Doodle celebrates Germany's 'unique' bread culture. Here's what you should knowFunk's interest was generated in the effects of food ingredients on certain illnesses like scurvy, cancer, pellagra, rickets, and more. In 1911, Funk experimented with a substance called B1 (thiamine) and formed it into small, ingestible crystals that helped with the growth and function of various cells also named his creation vitamines, after the Latin words vita (life) and amine (a chemical compound containing an amino group). The term was later shortened to vitamin 1915, Funk immigrated to New York City and became a naturalized American citizen in 1920. In the US, he worked in research positions at universities and years later went on to serve as a consultant to the US Vitamin Corporation Read: Valentine's Day Google Doodle: Find your perfect elemental match with Google's chemistry-themed interactive doodleThroughout the next few years, Funk continued discovering different vitamins and determined the foods each was found in. However, after publishing his book Die Vitamine, scientists around the world went on to discover 13 different vitamins over the next 35 years is to be noted that Funk's contributions to nutrition and medicine helped the world overcome illnesses like scurvy and opened several other doors for further scientific discovery.

MENAFN22022024007365015876ID1107889313