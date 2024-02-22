Chinese Research Ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 Docks In Maldives Amid Diplomatic Tensions With India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions in the Indian Ocean region have escalated as a Chinese research ship, Xiang Yang Hong 03, arrived in the Maldives, raising eyebrows and concerns about the intentions behind its presence. This development comes just three months after a similar vessel's activities in the Indian Ocean had sparked security concerns in India. The ship's trajectory, as per global ship-tracking data, indicates a month-long journey, during which it spent over three weeks surveying waters near the exclusive economic zones of India, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 departed from its home port in Xiamen and undertook a mission that included surveying activities in close proximity to the exclusive economic zones of key South Asian nations. This follows a pattern observed in the past, where Chinese research vessels, including military-capable ones, have been spotted in the region.

Notably, a US think tank had raised concerns in January, suggesting that China could potentially use insights gained from such missions for the strategic deployment of naval forces. However, Beijing has consistently dismissed such claims, emphasizing that the research serves "exclusively" peaceful purposes for scientific understanding.

India has been vocal about its apprehensions regarding the presence of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean. Security officials in India have highlighted the dual-use nature of these vessels, indicating that the data collected could have both civilian and military applications. This has prompted India to closely monitor the activities of Chinese vessels in the region, reflecting the broader geopolitical competition between the two nations.

The arrival of Chinese research vessels in neighboring countries has triggered concerns among other nations in the region. Indonesian authorities, for instance, raised alarms in 2021 when the Xiang Yang Hong 03 passed through the Sunda Strait with its tracking system turned off. In Sri Lanka, the presence of the military-capable vessel Yuan Wang 5 in 2022 caused unease. In response, Sri Lanka imposed a year-long moratorium on foreign research ships in January 2023, denying China a port of call.

The recent arrival of Xiang Yang Hong 03 in the Maldives follows Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's January visit to China, where ties were upgraded, and Beijing offered 920 million yuan ($128 million) in "free aid." The Maldives has clarified that the Chinese research vessel will not conduct research in its waters but will only stop for personnel rotation and replenishment of supplies.

The presence of the Chinese research ship in the Maldives adds another layer of complexity to the already tense geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region. As nations closely monitor China's maritime activities, the incident underscores the need for increased transparency and dialogue to address concerns and avoid misunderstandings that could potentially escalate tensions in this strategically significant part of the world.