Delhi Man Beaten Over Rs 2,300 Loan Issue Succumbs To Injuries

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A man, who was thrashed by four persons over a Rs 2,300 loan, succumbed to his injuries 10 days after the incident in Burari area of north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police said that they have arrested two men, identified as Rohit Gaur, 20, and Ashis aka Ashu, 19, while two juveniles, aged 15 and 16 years, have also been apprehended. They all are residents of the Burari area.

A senior police official said that the medico-legal case report, received on February 11, identified the victim as Priyanshu, who suffered a lacerated swelling over the frontal parietal region.

The report indicated his condition as unfit for a statement and recommended referral to a higher medical centre. "The police team visited the LNJP Hospital where Priyanshu was found unconscious, and no eyewitnesses were present. Consequently, considering the MLC, a case was initially registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station for further investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

Meena said that efforts were made during the investigation to locate eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the incident. It was further revealed that Priyanshu and his friend Jaikisan, a.k.a Chintu, had a quarrel with Rohit and Ashis over a loan of Rs 2,300, resulting in enmity between the parties.

"On February 12, Jaikishan was located and examined. He recounted that around 11:30 a.m. on February 11, five to six persons arrived on two motorcycles and assaulted Priyanshu.

"Considering the eyewitness statement and the victim's medical condition, Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was added to the case," the DCP said.

Subsequently, CCTV footage was reviewed based on the eyewitness's account, leading to the arrest of two accused persons and apprehension of two juveniles.

"During the investigation, the scene of the crime was inspected and photographed by the Crime team, and relevant exhibits were collected. The weapon of offence, a stick, was also recovered and taken into police possession," said the officer.

On February 22, information was received that Priyanshu had passed away during treatment at LNJP Hospital.“The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted, and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the case," the officer added.