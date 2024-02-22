Snowfall Draws Tourists

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The picturesque Gulmarg resort in the Baramulla district of Kashmir has been transformed into a pristine winter wonderland with around 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours. This natural spectacle couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as Gulmarg is gearing up to host the fourth Khelo India Winter Games from February 21. The recent snowfall, coupled with rains in the plains of Kashmir, has not only enhanced the region's scenic beauty but also holds promising prospects for the tourism industry.

The Gulmarg skiing resort, a renowned destination for winter sports enthusiasts, now boasts a thick layer of fresh snow, creating ideal conditions for skiing and other winter activities. The abundance of snowfall has not only delighted the locals but has also generated excitement among tourists and participants gearing up for the upcoming Winter Games.

Beyond Gulmarg, the entire valley, including areas like Kupwara, Handwara, and Sonamarg, has witnessed a white blanket of snow, while the plains, including Srinagar city, have experienced moderate to heavy rains. The meteorological forecast suggests that this precipitation is likely to persist until February 20, further enhancing the region's winter charm.

The recent weather conditions also bring significant benefits to the tourism sector. The Indian Railways' Vistadome coach, with its all-weather glass-ceiling and 360-degree views, is becoming a sought-after experience for tourists. The train journey from Baramulla to Banihal offers a mesmerizing vista of the snow-covered Kashmir Valley, providing visitors with an unparalleled experience akin to the scenic beauty of Switzerland.

In addition to the current winter magic, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Tourism is looking to diversify its offerings by promoting off-beat destinations across the union territory. The upcoming tour of these off-beat locations and collaboration with travel bloggers aim to showcase the unique charm of these places.



Among the identified off-beat destinations are the Bangus Valley in Kupwara and the Gurez Valley in Bandipora district, both known for their untapped potential. The tourism department plans to organize events in these locations, bringing them to the forefront and ensuring their inclusion on the global tourist map. The locals welcome the attention these areas are receiving and anticipate increased tourism activities with the proposed development plans.

The snowfall in Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir, along with the proactive efforts of the tourism department to promote off-beat destinations, signals a promising boost for the tourism industry in the region. The enchanting winter landscape, coupled with strategic initiatives, is set to make Jammu and Kashmir an even more enticing destination for travelers seeking unique and memorable experiences. If all goes according to the plan,

one expects the tourist numbers this year to beat even the previous two.

