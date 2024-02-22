Baby Cribs And Cots Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Cribs and Cots Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global baby cribs and cots market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.
Baby cribs and cots are essential nursery furniture designed to provide a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for infants. The market for these products is driven by factors such as safety standards, functionality, and aesthetics. Parents prioritize cribs and cots that adhere to rigorous safety regulations, ensuring a secure sleeping space for their babies. Functional features like adjustable mattress heights, convertible options, and storage compartments contribute to the appeal of these products. Aesthetic considerations, including design, color, and material choices, influence purchasing decisions, aligning with the overall nursery decor. As parents seek a balance between safety, functionality, and style, the market for baby cribs and cots continues to evolve to meet diverse consumer preferences.
Request Sample Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Artsana S.p.A. Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB) Delta Children's Products Corp. Dream On Me Inc. East Coast Nursery Ltd. Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. Natart Juvenile Inc. Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.) Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.
Baby Cribs and Cots Market Trends, Growth and Demand:
The global market is majorly driven by the rising aesthetic preferences of parents. Furthermore, safety standards and regulations play a pivotal role. Parents prioritize cribs and cots that meet or exceed safety standards to ensure a secure sleep environment for their infants. Compliance with safety guidelines, such as spacing between slats, lead-free finishes, and sturdy construction, is a critical factor driving the market. Besides, functionality is another key driver, with parents seeking features that enhance convenience. Adjustable mattress heights, convertible cribs that grow with the child, and built-in storage options contribute to the popularity of these products. Multi-functional designs that integrate changing tables or drawers appeal to parents looking to maximize space and functionality in the nursery. Moreover, aesthetic considerations also influence the market, with parents seeking cribs and cots that complement the overall nursery decor. Design, color options, and material choices such as sustainable and non-toxic materials are increasingly important in purchasing decisions. Additionally, innovation in design and technology is driving the market forward.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Convertible Multi-Purpose Standard Portable
Breakup by Design Type:
Traditional Contemporary Modern Others
Breakup by Material:
Plastic Metal Wood Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact
US:
IMARC
Group
134
N
4th
St.
Brooklyn,
NY
11249,
USA
Email:
Tel
No:(D)
+91
120
433
0800
United
States:
+1-631-791-1145
|
United
Kingdom:
+44-753-713-2163
MENAFN22022024004122016232ID1107886057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.