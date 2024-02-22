Baby Cribs And Cots Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Cribs and Cots Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global baby cribs and cots market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Baby cribs and cots are essential nursery furniture designed to provide a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for infants. The market for these products is driven by factors such as safety standards, functionality, and aesthetics. Parents prioritize cribs and cots that adhere to rigorous safety regulations, ensuring a secure sleeping space for their babies. Functional features like adjustable mattress heights, convertible options, and storage compartments contribute to the appeal of these products. Aesthetic considerations, including design, color, and material choices, influence purchasing decisions, aligning with the overall nursery decor. As parents seek a balance between safety, functionality, and style, the market for baby cribs and cots continues to evolve to meet diverse consumer preferences.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Artsana S.p.A.

Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB)

Delta Children's Products Corp.

Dream On Me Inc.

East Coast Nursery Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Natart Juvenile Inc.

Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.) Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Trends, Growth and Demand:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising aesthetic preferences of parents. Furthermore, safety standards and regulations play a pivotal role. Parents prioritize cribs and cots that meet or exceed safety standards to ensure a secure sleep environment for their infants. Compliance with safety guidelines, such as spacing between slats, lead-free finishes, and sturdy construction, is a critical factor driving the market. Besides, functionality is another key driver, with parents seeking features that enhance convenience. Adjustable mattress heights, convertible cribs that grow with the child, and built-in storage options contribute to the popularity of these products. Multi-functional designs that integrate changing tables or drawers appeal to parents looking to maximize space and functionality in the nursery. Moreover, aesthetic considerations also influence the market, with parents seeking cribs and cots that complement the overall nursery decor. Design, color options, and material choices such as sustainable and non-toxic materials are increasingly important in purchasing decisions. Additionally, innovation in design and technology is driving the market forward.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-cribs-cots-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Convertible

Multi-Purpose

Standard Portable

Breakup by Design Type:



Traditional

Contemporary

Modern Others

Breakup by Material:



Plastic

Metal

Wood Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163