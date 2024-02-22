Russia ends Soviet-era fishing deal with UK

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has passed legislation rescinding a longstanding fishing agreement that permitted British ships to operate in the Barents Sea. The agreement, dating back to 1956 and signed between the governments of the USSR, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, granted British fishermen access to one of the world's largest fisheries for cod and haddock. This legislation, passed in its third reading, marks the termination of the so-called Fisheries Agreement, with profound implications for the United Kingdom's fishing industry.



Deputy Agriculture Minister Maksim Uvaidov clarified that the agreement, while initially signed for a five-year period, automatically renewed every five years as neither party withdrew from it.



However, Uvaidov highlighted the agreement's one-sided nature, granting fishing rights exclusively to the United Kingdom without providing similar privileges to Soviet fishermen. The new legislation nullifies this historical agreement, signaling a departure from the status quo that has persisted for over six decades.



The decision comes against the backdrop of strained diplomatic relations, with the United Kingdom stripping Russia of its 'most favored nation' status in 2022, resulting in a 35 percent tariff hike on Russian goods. Moscow asserts that the termination of the Soviet-era fishing agreement will not inflict severe foreign policy or economic consequences on the country.



Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the move is a reclamation of Russia's fishery resources from the United Kingdom, accusing the English of consuming Russian cod for 68 years and stating, "Let them now lose some weight."



This article delves into the historical context of the Fisheries Agreement, the reasons behind Russia's decision to unilaterally terminate it, and the potential repercussions for the United Kingdom's fishing industry. Examining the geopolitical dynamics and economic considerations at play, the piece aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the implications of this legislative move on both Russia and the United Kingdom.





