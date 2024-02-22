(MENAFN) In a recent article, Bloomberg painted a poignant picture of the closure of a century-old factory in Dusseldorf, symbolizing the end of Germany's era as an industrial powerhouse. The scene, accompanied by the somber tones of a lone horn player and the flickering of torches, evoked a medieval atmosphere, unintentionally or not, encapsulating not only Germany's economic regression but also a deeper societal shift guided by an atavistic force – the abandonment of reason.



As Germany grapples with the harsh realities of its utopian energy plan and the repercussions of questionable decisions, a phenomenon described by Swedish essayist Malcom Kyeyune as "narrative collapse" is unfolding. This collapse, Kyeyune argues, gives rise to a resurgence of ritual, superstition, and taboo, a malaise afflicting not only Germany but the entire Western world, albeit with a particularly acute impact on the German society.



Kyeyune's concept of "narrative collapse" suggests that when societal and political circumstances evolve too rapidly for individuals to keep pace, collective manias, social panics, and pseudo-religious revivalist millenarianism tend to emerge. This article delves into the intricate dynamics of Germany's economic downturn and the simultaneous rise of superstition, exploring how the nation finds itself at a crossroads where traditional narratives no longer suffice, and the vacuum is filled by a revival of archaic belief systems.



Examining the various factors contributing to Germany's economic challenges and the subsequent retreat into superstition, this piece analyzes the consequences of the nation's utopian energy plan, shedding light on the narrative collapse that Kyeyune identifies. From the impact on industries to the mindset of the population, the article unravels the layers of Germany's current state and its implications for the future.



Ultimately, this exploration aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of how economic decline and societal shifts intersect, shaping the narrative of a nation that once stood as an epitome of industrial prowess and rationality.





