CARTIER ISLAMIC INSPIRATION AND MODERN DESIGN EXHIBITION AT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

February 19, 2024 (Abu Dhabi, UAE) – We are pleased to announce that the following attendees wore Cartier during the celebration of“Cartier Islamic Inspiration and Modern design” exhibition in Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Percussion earrings, 18K white gold, emeralds, onyx, diamonds
DHAFER L'ABIDINE
Juste Un Clou pin, 18k white gold, diamonds Santos-Dumont skeleton watch, micro-rotor, steel, leather strap
AHMED MALEK
Juste un Clou necklace,18k white gold Tank normale skeleton watch, platinum, leather strap Juste Un Clou bracelet, 18K white gold Clash bracelet, 18K white gold Clash ring, 18K white gold
RAZANE JAMMAL
Panthre de Cartier earrings, 18K white gold, onyx, emeralds, diamonds Panthre de Cartier necklace, 18k white gold emeralds, onyx, diamonds Panthre de Cartier ring, 18k yellow gold, onyx, diamonds
BORAN KUZUM
Santos necklace, 18K yellow gold Juste Un Clou pin,18k yellow gold Santos Dumont watch, 18k yellow gold, leather strap
HAFSANUR SANCAKTUTAN
Panthre de Cartier earrings, 18K rose gold, diamonds, emeralds, onyx Panthre de Cartier necklace, 18K rose gold, diamonds, emeralds, onyx Tank francaise watch, 18k yellow gold
HUSEIN ALIREZA
Ballon Bleu watch, steel, leather strap Juste Un Clou bracelet, 18k white gold Trinity ring, 18k white gold, black ceramic
ANAS BUKHASH
Santos skeleton watch, steel
YOUSSRA
(Sur)Naturel earrings, 18K rose gold, gray mother-of-pearl, coral, diamonds (Sur)Naturel neclace, 18K rose gold, gray mother-of-pearl, coral, diamonds
SUMMER SHESHA
LOVE necklace,18k yellow gold LOVE bracelet,18k yellow gold, diamonds Baignoire watch,18k yellow gold LOVE ring,18k yellow gold
