Bein To Air Star-Studded 'Match For Hope', Help Boost Donations For EAA

Doha, Qatar: beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will broadcast the inaugural 'Match for Hope' charity football match live across MENA, spotlighting an exhibition game featuring a host of football legends including Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Kaka, Claude Makelele, David Villa, as well as some of the world's most-watched content creators.

The match, organised by Q Life, a cultural platform under Qatar's International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Education Above All Foundation, is set to take place tomorrow at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Live studio coverage before the match kicks-off on beIN SPORTS' free to air channel in Arabic at 19:30 MECCA, and in English on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, leading right up to the opening whistle at 20:00 MECCA. The match will also be streamed live to a global audience on beIN SPORTS' YouTube channel.

Coached by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Italian professional footballer Antonio Conte, and captained by social media sensations Abo Flah and Chunkz, the match aims to raise money and awareness for Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of millions of out-of-school children around the world.

All proceeds from the match will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania. Match tickets can be purchased on the Match for Hope website at match4hope. Fans can also contribute to the cause by clicking the 'Donate' button.