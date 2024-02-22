Microsoft & Icreate Launch Impel-AI Programme To Empower AI Start-Ups In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 22 (KNN) In a significant collaboration, Microsoft and the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), in the presence of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have unveiled the iMPEL-AI (iCreate-Microsoft Programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence) initiative.

The programme's primary focus lies in screening 1100 AI innovators across India to groom them into AI Most Valuable Players (MVPs).

It will specifically target key sectors such as Healthcare, Financial Inclusion, Sustainability, Education, Agriculture, and Smart Cities.

Under this initiative, Microsoft and iCreate are set to offer AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, start-ups, and young Indians nationwide through Microsoft's Learning Management System.

Upon completion, participants will be awarded globally recognised certifications from Microsoft, thereby significantly enhancing their employability and career advancement prospects.

Subsequently, in its second phase, the programme aims to identify and scale 100 start-ups throughout India, leveraging Azure OpenAI.

Notably, the top 25 among these will receive go-to-market support from Microsoft's Global Network to foster the development of cutting-edge, globally competitive products.

This initiative underscores Microsoft and iCreate's commitment to nurturing the burgeoning AI ecosystem in India, empowering start-ups to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for sustainable growth and innovation.

(KNN Bureau)