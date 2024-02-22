Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Fatwa Endorsing 'Ghazwa-E-Hind', NCPCR Takes Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Darul Uloom Deoband, the so-called center of Islamic learning in India, has issued a fatwa endorsing Ghazwa-e-Hind, deemed the invasion of India. The fatwa, glorifying Ghazwa-e-Hind from an Islamic standpoint, was disseminated through the institution's website, where it proclaimed that those who lose their lives in this endeavor will be hailed as great sacrifices.

This refers from a book Sunn al-Nasa, highlighting an entire chapter dedicated to Ghazwa-e-Hind. According to the Hadith narrated by Hazrat Abu Hurairah, the Messenger of Allah had promised to 'attack India,' expressing a willingness to sacrifice himself and his wealth for the cause. The book, allegedly printed by the Mukhtar Company of Deoband, has now become a focal point of controversy.

Taking swift action, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Saharanpur district, urging them to file an FIR in this matter.

The NCPCR also said that Darul Uloom Deoband is imparting anti-India teachings to children in Madrasas, promoting Islamic fundamentalism, thereby violating Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Acting on its own accord under Section 13(1) TJ of the CPCR Act, the NCPCR expressed concerns that such fatwas could potentially incite hatred against the country.

In response, the NCPCR has called upon the district administration to investigate the content on Darul Uloom's website, emphasizing the need to block it immediately to prevent any further misleading of the public. Furthermore, the NCPCR has cautioned that if prompt action is not taken, the district administration would be equally responsible for the potential repercussions of such teachings.

Priyank Kanungo, the National President of NCPCR, expressed deep concern over the matter and said, "At Darul Uloom Deoband, children are being taught how to perform 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' Whoever gives his life for Ghazwa-e-Hind will be called the supreme sacrificer. This organization operates madrassas throughout South Asia. It is very dangerous to incite children to attack India in this way. In this matter, we have asked the district administration to register a case under sections of treason."