Pearl Group strengthens C-suite and boosts operational efficiency with COO appointment

(MENAFN- IHC) Leading polyurethane (PU) systems solutions provider Pearl Group has appointed Leslie Gyertson as its new Chief Operating Officer. Gyertson, a seasoned executive with over 28 years of experience in manufacturing operations, supply chain, global procurement, and business development, joins Pearl to drive operational excellence and spearhead the establishment of new international plants.



With an impressive background, including senior roles at BASF AG, Sika AG, Holcim Group, and Enerpac Tool Group, and responsibilities in Europe, LATAM, South-East Asia, and the Middle East, Gyertson brings a wealth of knowledge in transforming operations functions to enhance business growth and profitability.



At Enerpac Tool Group, he led global supply chain initiatives, achieving remarkable cost savings and efficiency improvements. His expertise in business transformation and project management will be instrumental in Pearl's efforts to boost efficiency, grow its global production footprint, remove bottlenecks in its expansion plans and achieve the organisation’s ambitious PearlX2 strategy, which aims to double the business within five years.



The appointment of Gyertson, a German national, reflects Pearl’s commitment to attracting international talent of the highest calibre and expanding its C-suite capacity to support its PearlX2 growth strategy. His leadership is expected to introduce innovative systems and processes that will further establish Pearl as a global leader in the polyurethane industry.



Commenting on the appointment, Pearl Group‘s CEO, Martin Kruczinna, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Leslie to the Pearl team. This newly created role signifies a deliberate move towards refining Pearl’s operational efficiencies, enhancing leadership depth, and preparing for scalable growth. This role is not just about managing day-to-day operations but about envisioning and executing strategies that propel the company forward in a competitive landscape. It reflects Pearl’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and our readiness to embrace the challenges of global expansion.



“Leslie’s extensive experience and visionary leadership are exactly what we need to streamline our operations and achieve our ambitious growth objectives. I’m confident that under Leslie's guidance, our team will reach new heights of efficiency and innovation, solidifying our position as an industry leader. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I look forward to the exceptional value he will bring to our operations and overall strategic direction,” Kruczinna added.



Gyertson said, "I am excited to join Pearl Group and look forward to contributing to its success on a global scale. Pearl's commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence is closely aligned with my experience and aspirations. Together, we will work towards enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding our footprint internationally."



Leslie Gyertson holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Ludwigshafen, Germany. His international exposure and leadership across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific will be pivotal in Pearl's global expansion efforts.





