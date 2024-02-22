Japan: Train Services Suspended Between Tokyo, Yokohama Due To Concrete On Tracks

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Feb 22 (IANS) Train services on Japan's JR Yokosuka line between Tokyo and Yokohama stations were suspended on Thursday due to concrete on tracks in a tunnel.

Multiple pieces of concrete have fallen onto the tracks in the tunnel between Tokyo and Shinagawa stations, leading to suspension of train operations since morning, said East Japan Railway Company, or JR East, Xinhua news agency reported.

The closed section was extended from Tokyo to Yokohama stations due to restoration work.

JR East's Narita Express trains, which connect Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture and the greater Tokyo area, have consequently been suspended from the first departure on all routes, but are expected to resume in the afternoon.