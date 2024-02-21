Ambassador Chentsov Says Ukraine May Soon Receive EUR 5B In Military Aid From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects that the discussions within the EU on the creation of a special military fund will be completed in the near future and the country will be able to receive EUR 5 billion in military aid.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

The diplomat said the most important thing for Ukraine was a clear understanding that France, Germany and other EU members were serious about helping Ukraine in the military sphere. However, the question is how the two tracks should be combined - bilateral aid and multilateral aid from the EU.

According to him, it is no secret that Germany is the main negotiator with the European External Action Service on the inclusion of the so-called national contribution in a new instrument of the European Peace Facility (EPF) for Ukraine.

"This discussion is still ongoing. I would not like to call what is happening a deadlock, because it is about finding the right balance between these two tracks. [...] We assume that in the near future, these discussions should be completed in the EU so that we can work out the documents on guarantees not only at the bilateral level but also at the Ukraine-EU level," Chentsov said.

On January 22, the European External Action Service proposed creating a special military fund for Ukraine, to which about EUR 6.5 billion will be sent from the European Peace Facility and up to EUR 5 billion will be contributed every year from 2024 to 2027.

