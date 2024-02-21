Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 29,313: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Feb 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others, in the coastal enclave, it added.
It noted that, a number of victims still remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.
Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN21022024000200011047ID1107882857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.