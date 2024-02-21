Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 29,313: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others, in the coastal enclave, it added.

It noted that, a number of victims still remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA