Fifth-Generation Turkish Kaan Aircraft Made Its Maiden Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Turkish fifth-generation Kaan aircraft made its maiden test flight on the morning of February 21, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The latest technologies and composite materials were used in the development and creation of the fifth-generation Turkish military aircraft.

The Kaan aircraft with two engines has reduced radar visibility, and 360-degree visibility, as well as modern electro-optics developed by the Turkish company ASELSAN.

The arsenal of the single-seat Turkish aircraft includes eight missiles of various ranges.