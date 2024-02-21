Fifth-Generation Turkish Kaan Aircraft Made Its Maiden Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Turkish fifth-generation Kaan aircraft made its maiden test
flight on the morning of February 21, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The latest technologies and composite materials were used in the
development and creation of the fifth-generation Turkish military
aircraft.
The Kaan aircraft with two engines has reduced radar visibility,
and 360-degree visibility, as well as modern electro-optics
developed by the Turkish company ASELSAN.
The arsenal of the single-seat Turkish aircraft includes eight
missiles of various ranges.
