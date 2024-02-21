King Meets Military Retirees, Families Of Martyrs In Al Ghamr

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al Ghamr, February 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday expressed pride in military retirees and veterans, thanking them for their service and describing them as role models for future generations.According to a royal court statement, During a meeting with military retirees and families of martyrs in Al Ghamr, His Majesty expressed best wishes to them on the occasion of Veterans Day, commending their dedication to the homeland.The King also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard Jordan.Moreover, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the role of the JAF and security personnel in safeguarding the nation and its achievements as well as defending just Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause, stressing confidence in their readiness at all times.Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti said the army is dedicated to reaching out to military retirees and veterans and benefiting from their expertise.For his part, retired Maj. Gen. Abdullah Shudaifat paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Arab Army in defending the homeland and Arab causes in Palestine, Al Karamah, and the Golan, as well as their role in maintaining international peace and security as peacekeepers in various parts of the world.At the conclusion of the meeting, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on a group of military retirees and martyrs.