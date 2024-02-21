Indian Navy Rescues 18 Pakistani Crew On Iranian Fishing Vessel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Continuing to be a first responder to the events in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy swiftly rendered critical medical assistance to 18 Pakistani crew members onboard an Iranian fishing vessel.

The navy diverted its mission-deployed warship INS Shivalik after it received a medical emergency alert from the Iranian Fishing Vessel FV Al Arifi on Wednesday. The Indian ship was deployed in the Gulf of Aden.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Navy said:“Responding swiftly to an alert of a medical emergency by Iranian Fishing Vessel FV Al Arifi, #INSShivalik Mission Deployed in the #GulfofAden, rendered medical assistance incl critical medical supplies to the 18 Pakistani crew onboard.”

“INS Shivalik is deployed in the region in consonance with #IndianNavy's mandate of #MaritimeSecurityOps under the broader ambit of the Prime Minister's vision of #SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region),” it said.

This is not the first time that the Indian Navy's warships helped the Pakistani nationals in the sea. Earlier this month, it had foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian fishing vessel Omari by Somali pirates, which had eight Pakistani nationals onboard.

There were 11 Iranian nationals also onboard FV Omari along the East coast of Somalia. INS Sharada, which was deployed for an anti-piracy mission in the region, intercepted the vessel and used her integral helo and boats to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew, along with the vessel.

In January, INS Sumitra intercepted the Iranian vessel Al Naeemi and forced the Somali pirates to release the crew members and boat off the east coast of Somalia. The boat had 19 Pakistani crew members.