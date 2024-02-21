NTPC Signs Land Lease Pact For Setting Up Green Hydrogen Hub Near Vizag

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Power sector giant NTPC has signed a land lease agreement for the development of a world-class“Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub” on a 1,200-acre plot at Pudimadaka village near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of Power announced on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) on Feb 20.

The project includes construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility (1,200 tons per day), which will enable further conversion of green hydrogen to derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, primarily catering to various export markets.

The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub aims to create an ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, and start-up, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol, according to the official statement.

The land lease deed was exchanged between Chief General Manager, NGEL, Sivakumar V. V. and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, APIIC, Pravin Kumar at Andhra Pradesh government's secretariat in Amravati.