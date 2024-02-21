(MENAFN- Perspective International) Through Monshaat platform GoDaddy Launches Exclusive Bundles to help Saudi Entrepreneurs



JEDDAH – GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers entrepreneurs around the world, unveiled its specialized GoDaddy Bundles on Monshaat's Mazaya Platform. The GoDaddy digital starter bundles are designed to help entrepreneurs kick-start their online journey and achieve growth for their business. .



The Website Bundle is an all-inclusive package designed for beginners and those new to digital marketing. It includes a domain name, Microsoft Email, and an Arabic Website Builder, featuring built-in marketing capabilities. This bundle is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to embark on their digital journey, providing an easy-to-use platform to build a professional web presence.



The E-Store Bundle is tailored for entrepreneurs ready to take their sales online. It offers a domain name, Microsoft Email, and an Estore setup, enabling business owners to create an online store that caters to customers in their language and local currency. This bundle is perfect for managing inventory and processing sales from any desktop or mobile device, offering a seamless e-commerce experience.



Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy, emphasized the customer-focused approach of their initiative, stating, “Our recent survey revealed that 63% of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in KSA are looking to expand their online capabilities. Recognizing this trend, GoDaddy's digital starter kits are not just about affordability; they are carefully curated to help empower these businesses. Each kit is packed with tools that directly address the needs of entrepreneurs - from establishing a robust online presence to optimizing e-commerce platforms. Our aim is to provide value-driven solutions, along with trusted expert guidance, that enable SMEs to effectively navigate and succeed in the digital marketplace.”"



Selina Bieber highlighted the synergy between GoDaddy's educational efforts and its product offerings. She explained that the GoDaddy Bundles available on Monshaat’s Mazaya Platform are designed to complement the educational training provided by GoDaddy in partnership with Monshaat Academy. The idea is to help ensure that the knowledge and digital skills acquired by entrepreneurs during training are directly applicable, using the practical tools and services included in the bundles. These bundles provide an effective way for small businesses to immediately implement what they've learned and start building their online presence, and aligns with Saudi Arabia's '2030 Vision', focusing on fostering a digitally proficient entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Supported by GoDaddy Guides,a dedicated team of customer service professionals, are experienced in various aspects of web presence and e-commerce and are available to assist entrepreneurs in navigating establishing and expanding their online business. From basic website setup to advanced digital marketing strategies, GoDaddy Guides offer personalized support, ensuring that the entrepreneurs have the right tools and the guidance needed to use them effectively.



The Monshaat Q1 2023 Report underscores the pivotal role of SMEs in Saudi Arabia's economy, with these enterprises making up 99.5% of all businesses in the Kingdom[1]. In this context, GoDaddy's digital bundles, offered through the Mazaya Platform, help facilitate these SMEs on their journey towards digital transformation.









