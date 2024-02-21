Germany applies technical immigration law to facilitate recruitment outside EU

(MENAFN) According to recent estimates released by the Federal Employment Agency in Germany, the upcoming implementation of the second phase of the technical personnel immigration law is expected to bring about significant easing in the recruitment of individuals from countries outside the European Union. This development, slated to commence on March 1st of the upcoming year, marks a pivotal moment for companies in Germany seeking to augment their workforce with talent from diverse backgrounds.



The agency, headquartered in Nuremberg, outlined that German companies will be able to engage approximately 25,000 individuals from non-EU member states on a temporary basis, offering flexibility particularly to address seasonal demands and peaks in their operations. Key criteria for employment under this provision include a minimum commitment of 30 hours per week, adherence to wage regulations and mandatory social insurance, as well as the employer's responsibility to cover travel expenses.



Of note, eligibility for these positions does not mandate a university degree or formal vocational training, making opportunities accessible across various sectors such as hospitality or airport services. However, it is emphasized that employment contracts must comply with stipulated labor standards and regulations. Additionally, the maximum duration for such temporary employment is capped at eight months, ensuring a balance between workforce flexibility and regulatory oversight.



It is important to highlight that the quota of 25,000 workers specified by the agency excludes agricultural laborers engaged in harvest-related activities. This distinction underscores the nuanced approach taken by the immigration law to address sector-specific needs while opening avenues for skilled individuals to contribute to Germany's dynamic labor market.

