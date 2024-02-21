'Contracts Of Infrastructure Projects In Qatar Include Arbitration Clauses To Address Disputes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at the Qatar Chamber (QC) recently organised a seminar titled“The Role of Arbitration as a Means of Settling Disputes in Contracting and Construction,” in the presence of QICCA's board member for International Relations, Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani.

The seminar was delivered by Dr. Mohamed Sameh Amr, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Cairo University, Professor of Public International Law at the Faculty of Law, Cairo University, and Founder and Managing Partner of Amr & Partners Law Firm.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Sheikh Thani emphasised the QICCA's commitment to promoting the culture of arbitration. He highlighted the centre's efforts in organising seminars and workshops aimed at fostering the use of arbitration as an alternative method for resolving disputes.

Sheikh Thani pointed to the major infrastructure projects undertaken by Qatar over the past 15 years, particularly in the development of infrastructure and preparation for hosting the 2022 World Cup. He noted that some challenges and disputes inevitably arose during the execution of these contracts, asserting that all contracts included the use of arbitration as an alternative means for resolving disputes.

During the seminar, Dr. Mohamed Sameh Amr reviewed several topics including the definition and types of construction contracts, the causes of disputes, efforts to overcome the difficulties of settling such disputes, the fundamental advantages of arbitration in construction contracts, the differences between arbitration and alternative dispute resolution methods, and the arbitration procedures in settling construction disputes.

He also discussed the terms and challenges of multilateral arbitration in construction contracts, the procedures for implementing the multilateral arbitration clause, the possibility of combining mediation and arbitration systems in settling construction disputes, and the outcomes of combining mediation and arbitration systems in resolving construction disputes.