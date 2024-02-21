Safrax Launches Innovative Solutions For Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification And Disinfection

(MENAFN- GetNews) Transforming Water Treatment and Disinfection with Chlorine Dioxide Innovation.

Safrax, a leading provider of cutting-edge water purification and disinfection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary products aimed at revolutionizing water treatment and disinfection processes. With a focus on chlorine dioxide water purification and disinfectant spray, Safrax aims to address the growing demand for effective, safe, and environmentally friendly solutions in the water treatment industry.

Chlorine dioxide has long been recognized as a powerful and versatile disinfectant, capable of effectively eliminating a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, without producing harmful by-products. Safrax has leveraged this remarkable property of chlorine dioxide to develop innovative products that offer unparalleled performance in water purification and disinfection.

“Our mission at Safrax is to provide our customers with the most advanced and effective solutions for water purification and disinfection,” said Timothy Marker.“With the launch of our chlorine dioxide-based products, we are excited to offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of efficacy, safety, and environmental sustainability.”

Safrax product is an effervescent tablet that dissolves in water, utilizes CLO2, an EPA registered chemical known for its efficacy in eliminating bacteria, fungus, and viruses. Unlike traditional water treatment methods relying on chlorine or other chemicals, their solution harnesses the power of CLO2 to provide superior disinfection without compromising water quality. Designed to ensure clean, safe, and great-tasting water, their system effectively removes contaminants and pathogens, offering a reliable solution for water purification.

In addition to its water purification system, Safrax is also introducing a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Spray, specially formulated for surface disinfection in various settings, including hospitals, schools, offices, and public spaces. The spray offers rapid and effective disinfection, making it an essential tool for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

“At Safrax, we are committed to innovation and excellence in everything we do,” said Marker.“Our chlorine dioxide-based products represent the next generation of water treatment and disinfection solutions, offering unmatched performance, reliability, and ease of use.”

Safrax's products are backed by extensive research and development efforts, ensuring the highest levels of quality, safety, and efficacy. The company's team of experts is dedicated to advancing the science of water treatment and disinfection, continuously striving to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

