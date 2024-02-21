Syringes Market Size Worth $32.39 Billion By 2027 With Top Key Players Becton, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Medical

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Syringes Market Size 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in incidence of needle stick injuries, increase in awareness about smart syringes, and high-end technological advancements drive the growth of the global syringes market . However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery hider the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in need for safety syringes in emerging countries is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players.

According to the report, the global syringes market size was estimated at $15.34 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $32.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Avail sample report with Industry Insights @

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Upsurge in incidence of needle stick injuries, rise in awareness about smart syringes, and high-end technological advancements fuel the growth of the global syringes market. On the other hand, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in need for safety syringes in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge disruptions in the manufacturing of syringes, which in turn led to supply shortage globally.

However, the lockdown has now loosened off and the global syringes market is expected to recoup really soon.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at:

The disposable syringes segment to lead the trail-

Based on usage, the disposable syringes segment contributed to 90% of the global syringes market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its role in reducing the risk of infection, which is high while using reusable syringes, and economical costs as compared to reusable syringes

The specialized syringes segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product, the specialized syringes segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global syringes market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain the lion's share by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Surge in use of disposable syringes and rise in demand for injectable drugs drive the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Enquiry at:

Based on geography, the global market is studied across numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the major market share in 2019, with more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Frontrunners in the industry-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc

Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Smith's Group Plc

Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

Similar Reports:

Penicillin Drug Market:

Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market:

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn