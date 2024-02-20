Afghanistan Spinner Noor Ahmed Faces 12-Month Ban In ILT20 For Player Agreement Breach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed has been handed a 12-month ban by the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) for violating his player agreement with Sharjah Warriors. The ILT20 announced the ban after Noor breached his agreement with Sharjah Warriors by opting not to sign the retention notice for Season 2, instead choosing to play in the SA20 with Durban Super Giants. The statement from ILT20 read, "The International League T20 has banned spinner Noor Ahmad for 12 months for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors who had signed him for Season 1 of the tournament. Noor was offered another year's extension by the Warriors but refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2."

A three-member disciplinary committee, consisting of ILT20's CEO David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Azam, and Emirates Cricket Board Member Zayed Abbas, conducted an investigation. Both Noor and Sharjah Warriors were given separate hearings, and after reviewing the evidence, the committee delivered the final verdict.

Initially recommending a 20-month ban, the committee considered Noor's minor status at the time of signing the player agreement. Noor asserted that his agent had not provided him with the full contract details, influencing the committee to reduce the ban to 12 months.

Haq received a 20-month ban for a similar offense, rendering him ineligible for the 2024 and 2025 editions of the competition. During his debut season, Noor participated in seven matches for the Warriors, securing four wickets while conceding 148 runs at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 7.04. Also Read:

Noor becomes the second player to face a ban in ILT20; in December, his compatriot Naveen