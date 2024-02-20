Shoukry Joins G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry travelled to the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro to take part in the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, which will take place on 21 and 22 February.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Egypt's participation was in response to an invitation from the Brazilian presidency of the group, which invited Egypt to join its meetings this year. This is Egypt's fourth participation, as it was previously invited three times as a guest of the group, in 2016, 2019, and 2023.

Shoukry is expected to speak in a working session on the role of the G20 in addressing international crises, and another session on reforming global governance.

He will also have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from member states and other countries that were invited to the meetings.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting will start on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, which is the most important meeting that Brazil hosts as the current president of the group. This meeting will precede the summit of the leaders of the G20 countries, which Brazil will host next November.

The G20 foreign ministers will discuss topics that the Brazilian presidency highlighted on the group's agenda for 2024, such as sustainable development, global governance, and fighting hunger in the developing world.

They will also discuss other urgent issues that the world is facing, such as the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict and conflicts in other regions, especially the crisis in Gaza.