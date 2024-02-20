PM Modi To Unveil Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge On February 25

(MENAFN- IANS) Dwarka (Gujarat), Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Okha-Beyt Dwarka signature bridge in Gujarat on February 25.

Built at a cost of Rs 978 crore, the Okha–Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge is a longestcable-stayed bridge connecting the Beyt Dwarka island in the Gulf of Kutch and Okha. The total length of the bridge is 2,320 metres (7,612 ft).

The initiative for the bridge was taken by the Modi government in 2017, addressing the long-standing reliance of pilgrims on water transport to visit the Dwarkadhish Temple.

The bridge will reduce travel time and enhance the safety and comfort of the journey. Additionally, the bridge is seen as a boon for those seeking a sustainable and affordable alternative to boat cruises, especially beneficial for residents facing commuting challenges, particularly at night.

The bridge stands out as India's longest cable-stayed bridge, featuring solar panels along its footpath capable of generating one MW of electricity. Aesthetic enhancements include verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna adorning its sides, blending spiritual reverence with modern infrastructure.

--IANS

janvi/arm