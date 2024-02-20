Anti-Russian Sentiments Pervade In Armenia, Says Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
After the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to
Germany, where the Munich Security Conference was held,
anti-Russian sentiments will develop in the country with a new
impetus, the Armenian newspaper "Hraparak" writes, Azernews reports.
The publication claims that an attempt will also be made to
finally break the Armenian-Russian relations that are hanging by a
thread and eventually push Russia out of Armenia forever. That is
why Pashinyan said during a meeting with representatives of the
Armenian community in Munich that Armenia is not an ally of Russia
on the issue of Ukraine.
In fact, Armenia, which was originally founded by Russia, has
considered Russia its patron throughout history. Armenia, which had
the most privileges during the Soviet Union, was able to penetrate
Garabagh through the former regime. However, Azerbaijan's
determination in the Patriotic War completely destroyed this
stereotype. While Yerevan was waiting for help from Moscow, on the
contrary, the cooperation agreement between official Baku and the
Kremlin changed all the formulas in the region.
When Armenia understood the essence of the issue, the
authorities decided to part ways. By turning to the West, Yerevan
began to completely isolate itself from Russia and even form an
anti-Russian policy internally. But all this has more image
importance than the real result. Because, no matter how much
official Yerevan tries to widen the distance with Russia, there are
indelible rules in the document.
Armenia's actual land and air borders are currently under
Russian control. On the other hand, Russia's military base No. 102
in Gyumri will remain on the territory of Armenia until 2044.
Although Armenia does not want it, the laws on the document take
precedence over its will.
