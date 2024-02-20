Germany warns about possible Russian assault on NATO

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Bloomberg during the Munich Security Conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed concerns about a potential Russian attack on NATO within the next five to eight years. The conference, attended by NATO leaders and defense officials, primarily focused on addressing current geopolitical challenges, particularly the situation in Ukraine and the provision of military aid to Kiev.



Pistorius stated, "I can't predict if and when an attack on NATO territory might occur, but it could happen in five to eight years." This revelation has heightened alarm among European Union countries, who are increasingly worried about Russia's recent successes on the battlefield, potential reductions in United States support for the region, and their lack of preparedness for a possible attack.



The Munich Security Conference discussions took place against the backdrop of Russia's recent victory in liberating the key town of Avdeevka, resulting in heavy casualties for Ukrainian troops. Compounding the challenges, a USD60 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine is currently held up in the US Congress.



One prominent concern voiced during the conference was the perceived inadequacy of European deterrence on its own, attributed to a lack of initiative. J.D. Vance, a Republican senator and critic of aid to Ukraine, emphasized the dependence on the American security blanket, suggesting that European security has consequently atrophied.



The article underscores the urgency for European nations to enhance their deterrence capabilities and take a more proactive role in addressing security concerns. Pistorius' warning serves as a call to action for NATO members to reassess their preparedness and collaborative efforts in the face of potential threats from Russia over the coming years.



